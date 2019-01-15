Natale, Philip J. 

NEWARK: Philip J. Natale, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday (January 12, 2019), at home in Newark surrounded by his loving family. Philip and Penny were married for over 50 years until her passing. He met her at a beauty parlor in Rochester and described her as “the most beautiful woman on the planet”. He is survived by four sons: James Natale (Newark), Donald Natale (Longmont, CO), Philip C. Natale (Fort Worth, TX- Wife: Kathleen), and Anthony Natale (Newark, Wife: Chrisie). He was blessed with 8 grandchildren and shared a long journey on Earth with his siblings John (Barbara) Natale, Vincent (Jan) Natale, Carl (Nancy) Natale, and Antoinette (James-recently deceased) Streppa. He loved reading, great movies, spending time with his family, and following the New York Yankees. Raised in Fairport, NY as the son of an Italian immigrant (John and Mary Natale) Philip volunteered for the draft after he graduated from Fairport High School in 1954 and served his country as a radio operator in the Army. Philip owned and operated several restaurants in the Rochester area before moving to Newark and opening Penelope’s along with his wife in 1978, and Penelope’s on the Lake in Canandaigua, NY in 1983. In 2016, just shy of his 80th birthday, Philip received his Associates Degree in Accounting from Finger Lakes Community College. He was profiled by the Finger Lakes Times for this unique feat commenting: “I wanted to show my grand-kids, give them something to shoot for. I didn’t want them to see my laying around soaking up sun.” At Philip’s request, there will be no calling hours but instead there will be a memorial service and his remains will be buried along with his wife Penelope J. Natale (who passed away in 2015) on July 3rd, 2019 at 2pm. Details to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Michaels Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513 or another charity of your choice. https://stmichaelsnewark.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/GeneralCollection/donate www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com