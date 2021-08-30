Natarelli, Stephen F. (Steve)

IDAHO FALLS, ID/ PULTNEYVILLE: Steve Natarelli, 65, passed on August 21, 2021. Steve a long-time Pultneyville resident, was born in Rochester, and is survived by a twin sister, Michele, a nephew, Sean, a niece, Kelley, a best friend, Paul, and a special friend, Vicky.

Steve was a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine veteran. After his naval service, Steve worked at various nuclear power plants and nuclear laboratories throughout the country. Steve also served as a volunteer for the Pultneyville Fire Company.

Steve enjoyed writing and performing onstage at comedy clubs. He performed under the stage name, Steve “The Nuclear Guy”.

Steve and his dog, Red, took many camping and hiking adventures throughout the Western States. He always found peace and contentment in nature and enjoyed his life to its fullest.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, 2450 Hemmert Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.