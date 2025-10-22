Naylor, Ruth Walvoord

ALBANY/WILLIAMSON: Ruth W. Naylor, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Ruth was born the daughter of the late Jonathan D. and Jean T. (Toor) Walvoord on Tuesday, September 29, 1942, in Williamson, NY. She graduated from Williamson High School in 1960 and went on to attend SUNY Potsdam, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Music Education in 1964. Ruth devoted her career to teaching in the South Colonie School District, retiring in 1997. Beginning her career as a traveling classroom music educator, she soon acquired her certification for Elementary Education and taught several grade levels throughout her tenure as a classroom teacher. She participated as a Fulbright Scholar in the Educator Exchange program and spent a year teaching elementary students in Manchester, England .

Throughout her retirement, she enjoyed quilting, golfing, and traveling. She and her husband, Larry, especially loved exploring new places together on their international travels. She was a talented pianist, and continued to play throughout her life. She accompanied choirs from her high school, for many student concerts, and for her senior living neighbors.

Ruth will be remembered by her brothers, Frederick (Marlene) Walvoord and Richard (Val) Walvoord; her sister, Lois (Mark) Fiegl; her stepson, Robert (Maria) Naylor; and her nieces and nephews, Michelle (Tristan) Wellman, Christopher (Summer) Walvoord, Mark (Barbara) Watson, Jonathan (Tracy) Watson, Derek (Kandace) Walvoord, Jacob (Sarah) Fiegl, Ryan (Anna) Walvoord, and Adam Fiegl. She is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Naylor; her sister, Ellen Walvoord; her stepson, Michael Naylor; and her grandnephew, Cameron.

Please join the family at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St, Williamson, NY 14589 for Ruth’s celebration of life. Private burial will take place in Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620 in memory of Ruth.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com