Neale, Frieda Lucille Miller DeWitt

TX/FL/MARION, NY: Frieda Lucille Miller DeWitt Neale passed away September 13, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at 96 years old in Pflugerville, Texas. She was living in an assisted living facility for the past 3 years near her son Jim. Prior to that move, she was living on her own in Lutz, FL with many friends and neighbors. She enjoyed bridge, games, cards, and telling and hearing jokes. She was married to Harold DeWitt from 1944 until his death in 1956 and married Reginald Neale in 1961 until his death in 1988. She is survived by two sisters: Darlene Jones (Macedon, NY) and Donna Campion (Wilton, ME). Frieda enjoyed a large family: Wells Neale (Mary Lyn) of Farmington, NY, Dave Neale (pre-deceased) (Sandy) of Albuquerque, NM, Brian Neale (Janet) of Albuquerque, NM, Dianne Hendricks (Gene pre-deceased) of Rensselaer, NY, Jim DeWitt (Shanna) of Austin, Tx, Becki Derr (Lenny pre-deceased) of Henderson, NC, and Michelle Goble (Butch) of Fort Myers, FL, along with 28 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Frieda’s life on November 2, 2019 from 1 – 5 at the Summit at Eastwyck, Rensselaer, NY. A private graveside service in Marion, NY will be held on November 3, 2019. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Hospice, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com