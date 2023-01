MACEDON: Entered into rest on January 17, 2023 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Alice Boland; brothers, Art, Frank and Harold. Survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Melvin; niece, Deborrah Mamroe; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com