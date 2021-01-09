Neese, David W.

LYONS/NEWARK – David W. Neese, 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday (December 18, 2020) at St. Ann’s Community in Webster. David was born February 7, 1945, in Auburn, NY, the son of Harry and Elizabeth A. Myers Neese. He was a 1966 graduate of Auburn High School. Dave graduated from Auburn Community College with an Associates degree in Electrical Engineering Technology. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After he returned from his tour of duty, he was employed at a company in Union Springs, until he left his employment to work for Dynalec in Sodus, NY. David retired from Dynalec after 39 years of employment. He was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Auburn, NY, and Lyons United Methodist Church in Lyons, NY. Dave is well known for organizing and directing many canoe and backpack camps for Camp Aldersgate, canoeing and hiking through the Adirondacks. He was an active member of CNY Walk to Emmaus and Chrysalis. Dave was a member the V.F.W. He is survived by his son Kenneth L. Neese of Rochester, NY; niece Kim (Tim) Cramer-Murphy of Syracuse, NY. David was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Jack Agne; and aunt Vivian Howland. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (January 15) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (January 16) at the funeral home. Rev. Aaron Bouwens, will officiate. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery, Auburn, NY. All attending calling hours and/or the memorial service MUST wear facemasks and social distance. Enter the funeral home through the parking lot doors and exit using the Main St. doors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Aldersgate, 7955 Brantingham Rd., Greig, NY, 13345. Or, please consider sponsoring a child in Dave’s honor with World Vision U.S., 34834 Weyerhaeuser Way S., Federal Way, WA, 98063. Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.