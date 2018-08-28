Nellis, Anna Marie

PALMYRA: Died on Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 at the age of 94. Anna Marie was born on July 9, 1924 in Palmyra, NY the daughter of Cornelius and Loretta O’Keefe Tellier. She and Robert H. Nellis were married on November 15, 1947 in Lyons, New York. Anna Marie was a member of St. Anne’s Church and the Catholic Daughters of St. Anne’s. She retired from Garlock Inc. after more than forty years of employment. She was a Charter member of the James R. Hickey Post 120 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a member of VFW Post 6778 Auxiliary. Anna Marie was also a longtime member of the Palmyra Fire Dept. Auxiliary and had been very active with Palmyra Senior Citizens. In her spare time Anna Marie enjoyed golfing, bowling and crocheting. Mrs. Nellis was predeceased by her husband Robert on June 21, 2003; sisters Kathryn Van Damme and Isabella Rush and brother Edward Tellier. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Francis Rush, as well as, 8 nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Please join the family to celebrate Anna Marie’s mass of Christian burial at 10am on Fri., Aug. 31 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Burial will follow in Palmyra Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Anna Marie to the Daughters of St. Anne’s, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502 or to the Palmyra Fire Dept. Auxiliary, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 would be appreciated. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com