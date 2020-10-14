Powered by Dark Sky

Nelson, Keith

by WayneTimes.com
October 14, 2020

NORTH ROSE: Age 58, Keith was a courageous and determined husband who won his battle against cancer and is now completely healed in our Father’s Heavenly Home. Keith was born in Staten Island, NY to Harry and Priscilla (Parsons) Nelson. He was predeceased by father, Harry, and niece, Lisa Lucas. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Jill (Krohn) Nelson; children, Caleb (Stacy) Bulmer, Lucas Nelson, Jack Nelson and Abby Nelson; grandchildren, Wyatt Gleason and Abrey Bulmer; mother, Priscilla Kibbee; sisters, Michele Walder; Barbara Lucas (Michael); Penny Nelson; along with nieces, nephews and many friends. After working as a commercial and industrial electrician for 24 years, Keith was a Senior Maintenance Electrician at CooperVision Inc in Henrietta, NY. Keith’s love of the art of Martial Arts allowed him to earn his 2nd Degree Black Belt in Kuk Sool Won; a sport also enjoyed by his children. Keith loved his children and enjoyed downhill skiing with them as well. Friends and family are invited to call 1pm-3pm, Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kevin Guest House https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=2BS5UE4WNU4EJ&source=url or to our Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jill-and-keith-nelson. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.  

