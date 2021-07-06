Nelson, Tony E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 28, 2021 at age 64. Predeceased by son: Robert Nelson. Tony was a dedicated lifetime member of the Williamson Fire Company #1. He retired from Burger King, Williamson, NY after 25 years. Survived by his stepson: Perry Grenon; loving companion: Cindy Storrs and family; many brothers and sisters from […]
SANFORD, NC: Marilyn June Shearer Green, age 86, formerly of Palmyra, NY and Clifton Springs, NY, passed away on July 2 at the home of her daughter in Concord, NC. Mrs. Green was born on June 18, 1935 in Herkimer, NY to Thomas D. and Ethel L. Gunter Shearer. The fifth of six children, she […]