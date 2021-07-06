Nelson, Tony E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 28, 2021 at age 64.

Predeceased by son: Robert Nelson.

Tony was a dedicated lifetime member of the Williamson Fire Company #1. He retired from Burger King, Williamson, NY after 25 years.

Survived by his stepson: Perry Grenon; loving companion: Cindy Storrs and family; many brothers and sisters from the various fire companies he was involved in throughout his life.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held on (Monday) July 19, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at the Williamson Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Fire Company: 6286 Lake Avenue, PO Box 129, Williamson, NY 14589.

