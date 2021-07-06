Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 6th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Nelson, Tony E.

by WayneTimes.com
July 6, 2021

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 28, 2021 at age 64.

Predeceased by son: Robert Nelson.

Tony was a dedicated lifetime member of the Williamson Fire Company #1.  He retired from Burger King, Williamson, NY after 25 years. 

Survived by his stepson: Perry Grenon; loving companion: Cindy Storrs and family; many brothers and sisters from the various fire companies he was involved in throughout his life.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held on (Monday) July 19, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at the Williamson Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Fire Company: 6286 Lake Avenue, PO  Box 129, Williamson, NY  14589.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nelson, Tony E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 28, 2021 at age 64. Predeceased by son: Robert Nelson. Tony was a dedicated lifetime member of the Williamson Fire Company #1.  He retired from Burger King, Williamson, NY after 25 years.  Survived by his stepson: Perry Grenon; loving companion: Cindy Storrs and family; many brothers and sisters from […]

Read More
Green, Marilyn June Shearer

SANFORD, NC: Marilyn June Shearer Green, age 86, formerly of Palmyra, NY and Clifton Springs, NY, passed away on July 2 at the home of her daughter in Concord, NC. Mrs. Green was born on June 18, 1935 in Herkimer, NY to Thomas D. and Ethel L. Gunter Shearer.  The fifth of six children, she […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square