Obituaries
Nesbit, Robert G.
Canandaigua: Passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Ontario Center in the Town of Hopewell, NY at the age of 80. Bob was born on Sunday, February 12, 1939 in the City of Hornell, NY to the late Donald and Leah “Doty” Nesbit. He is survived by extended family and friends. Bob was a lineman for many years and also had acted as a supervisor at a solar farm in Texas. Friends gathered for a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11AM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Robert was laid to rest at the Bath National Cemetery in honor of his service to our country. To light a candle, leave a condolence, order a floral tribute, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
