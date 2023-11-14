Nesbitt, John

SODUS POINT: John was born on September 16, 1952 to Henry B. and Jane F. Nesbitt in Clifton Springs, NY. He is survived by his children; Jason (Lynne) of Webster and Matthew of Miami; partner Dr. Lois F. Austen; brothers Stephen (Lisa) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Henry (Nancy) of Webster; sister Anne of Newark; nieces and nephews, John, Blake, Kate, Sarah, and Sam.

John was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and received a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law. He practiced law, concentrating in municipal law, representing many towns, villages, and school districts throughout Wayne County. John served over two decades as a Wayne County Court Judge, retiring at the end of 2022. Most recently he was elected to the Sodus Point Village Board in November 2023.

Outside of his lifelong civil and judicial service he was an avid mountain climber having climbed some of the world’s highest peaks including Mount Aconcagua (Argentina), Denali (Alaska), Mont Blanc (France), and The Matterhorn (Switzerland). Off the mountain he was a biking enthusiast having competed in countless triathlons and marathons.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 3-7pm at Cross Creek Church, 3700 State Route 31, Palmyra. Services and interment private. To share a special memory or light a candle please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.