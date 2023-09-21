Nesbitt, Michelle L. 

MARION: Entered into rest unexpectedly on September 18, 2023 at the age of 49. She is predeceased by her father, James Nesbitt;. Survived by her mother, Bonnie Beagle; spouse, Shane Vanderwall; children, Ryan Nesbitt, Kaylyn (Austin) Frere, Shaina Rothenburgh, Brian (Kiara) Rothenburgh, Mariah (Matthew) Rothenburgh; 14 grandchildren, brothers, David Nesbitt, James (Alyssa) Nesbitt; sisters, Terri Nesbitt, Amanda Ayers, Ashley (Derek) Smith; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Michelle was a member of the Modern Riders Club which she enjoyed.

Friends and family are invited to call 1PM-4PM, Saturday, September 23rd at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A celebration of life will be held 4:30PM following calling hours at the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kaylyn Rothenburgh, 114 Crimson King Drive, Canandaigua, NY 14424 to go towards funeral expenses or cash app $KaylynMichelle94

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.