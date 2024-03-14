Netter, Lois

LYONS: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lois Netter, a sweet, gentle, and kind woman who touched the lives of many. She was born on December 21, 1935, in Lyons, New York, and her life journey ended peacefully on March 2, 2024.

Lois was a beacon of love and care in her family. She is survived by her beloved children, her daughter, Carla Powers, and her sons, Stephen and Jeffrey Netter. Also survived by her daughters and son in law LaNae, Lynn and Kirk. The love and lessons she shared will continue to guide them in their lives. Lois’s love also extended to her grandchildren, Devin Sclater, Daniel Netter, and Sydney Fiesel, who were each blessed with their grandmother’s kindness and wisdom. Her sister, Linda Chin, will remember Lois as the supportive sibling she always was.

Lois was predeceased by her dear husband, Andy Netter. Their love story was a strong foundation for their family and will forever remain in their hearts.

Lois was a woman of great intellect and curiosity, which she nurtured through her love for reading. She belonged to several book clubs where she shared her passion for literature with others. Her knowledge and love for education propelled her to teach overseas in India, Pakistan, Poland, and Japan. She imparted wisdom and learned from the unique cultures and people she met during her travels.

Deeply spiritual, Lois was an active member of her church community. Her unwavering faith and gentle kindness served as an inspiration to all those who were blessed to know her.

Lois’s kindness, gentle spirit, and warm heart will forever be remembered by all who knew her. Her life was a testament to her faith, love, and the powerful impact one per