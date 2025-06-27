Neu, Mary J.

Mary J. Neu, 74, of Rochester, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Mary is held close in our hearts as a brave and strong mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and a faithful friend. Born and raised in Rochester, and having moved while raising her family, Mary was a proud homeowner and long-time employee of Wegmans in Newark, NY, prior to returning to Rochester.

She is predeceased by her mother Rita Abberger, step-father Melvin Abberger, father Raymond Neu, and siblings Thomas Neu, Laura Casper, and Michael Neu.

Mary is survived by her daughters Jeannette Clark (Jack), Jessica Poness (Ronald), and Rachel LaFramboise, and her five grandchildren Nicholas (Braeden) Luke (Jenna), Erica (Cody), Matthew and Steven.

A ceremony to honor and celebrate Mary’s life will be held at New Comer Funeral Home, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue, Greece, NY, on Monday, June 30th at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name and memory to The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.