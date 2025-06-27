What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Neu, Mary J.

June 27, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Mary J. Neu, 74, of Rochester, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 26, 2025.   

Mary is held close in our hearts as a brave and strong mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and a faithful friend.  Born and raised in Rochester, and having moved while raising her family, Mary was a proud homeowner and long-time employee of Wegmans in Newark, NY, prior to returning to Rochester. 

She is predeceased by her mother Rita Abberger, step-father Melvin Abberger, father Raymond Neu, and siblings Thomas Neu, Laura Casper, and Michael Neu.  

Mary is survived by her daughters Jeannette Clark (Jack), Jessica Poness (Ronald), and Rachel LaFramboise, and her five grandchildren Nicholas (Braeden) Luke (Jenna), Erica (Cody), Matthew and Steven.  

A ceremony to honor and celebrate Mary’s life will be held at New Comer Funeral Home, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue, Greece, NY, on Monday, June 30th at 1:00PM.  In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name and memory to The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.