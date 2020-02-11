Neuhard, Oran “Nick” Nicholas 

HOEL POND, SARANAC INN, NY: Age 85, of Hoel Pond, Saranac Inn, NY 12983 died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Nick was born in Milton, PA on November 21, 1934. He was the son of Robert and Margaret (La duc) Neuhard. Nick graduated from Edinboro State Teachers College, Edinboro, PA with a degree in social studies, government and economics. At Edinboro, he met his future wife Kathleen Campana. After graduation Nick served two years in the United States Army, becoming a Sargent. Nick then moved to Newark, NY to begin teaching, and organized the “Newark Reds” wrestling team, which he coached. Nick married Kathleen Campana November 22, 1958 in Erie, PA. His wife was an art teacher in Newark, NY. They raised their two children in Newark, Karen and Bob. Nick was very involved in the teachers association and negotiated contracts for many years. He was very active in Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, as well as serving as Mayor of Newark for four years. Nick and his family began visiting the Adirondacks every summer and found a lot on Hoel Pond, that they started clearing in the late 1960’s. After retiring from teaching in Newark for 32 years they made Hoel Pond their home. Each winter they drove to Arizona, and returned every spring. Nick spent much of his time at Hoel pond, building or remodeling their home. He also became an active member of the Church of the Ascension, Saranac Inn, NY. Nick is survived by his wife Kathleen of Saranac Lake, one daughter Karen Neuhard-Forsythe (Tom) of Seattle, WA, one son Robert Neuhard (Jennifer) of Del Mar, CA and, one grandson Rowan Forsythe of Seattle, WA; two brothers Tom Neuhard (Roseanne) of Lapeer, MI, James Neuhard (Linda) of Birmingham, MI, one sister Anne Bridge of Ephrata, PA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Robert Neuhard .Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. A funeral service and burial will take place at the Church of the Ascension in Saranac Inn in early August. Time and date will be announced later. A celebration of his life will follow at his home on Hoel Pond. Friends wishing to remember “Nick” Neuhard may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Disease Assistance Center of Northeastern New York, Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Edinboro University Wrestling Program in care of the funeral home. Family and friends can also share their memories and sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com. Nick will be greatly missed by his family and friends for his great sense of humor, and love for his family gatherings and sharing stories.