Nevelizer, Nancy

MARION: Entered into rest on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89. She is pre-deceased by husband, Albert; brother, Robert Jr.; sisters, Dorothy, and Fran; Survived by her loving children, Rob (Julie) and Helen Nevelizer; grandchildren, Tommy, Landon, Liam Nevelizer; and Nicholas Gregg; brother, Frank Diehl; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Nancy worked 20 years at Kodak in Quality Control, another 20 years for the Marion School District. She was a member for 50 years for the Auxiliary of the Marion American Legion Post 1430 and a member of Daughters of Union Veterans. She was a former Sunday school teacher at the Second Reformed Church in Marion. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday 12PM – 2PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Followed by a graveside service at 2PM at The Marion Cemetery. A reception will be held after the graveside service which will include food, and fellowship with the family at the Marion Town Park, 4072 Park Drive, Marion. Donations may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY. 14489. Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com