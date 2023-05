WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his wife and sister in law, Pam on May 18, 2023 at age 91.

Predeceased by parents: Manley and Myrtle Neverless; brother: Fay Neverless

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sharon; sister: Sandy (Ronald) Buerman; sister in law: Pam (Wes) Rowe; brothers in law: John (Janey) and Pete (Roxie) Featherly; many adored nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com