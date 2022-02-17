Newcomb, Argetha S. [VerDow]

MACEDON/VICTOR: Went to be with her son, passing peacefully on February 16, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dean; children, Dean (Donna) and Deborah (Dan); grandchildren: Deena, Nicole, Sarah, Michael, Jeffrey, Allison, Alicia, Craig, Colby, Daniel and Paul; 9 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Coreen; and sisters, Viola DeLass and Beulah Dickinson.

Argetha was born to Myron and Sarah VerDow, in her family home on Shepard Rd in Williamson, NY. She lived there until moving to Victor with her husband. She was a wonderful cook and excellent pie baker. She loved flowers, her paper weight collection, and animals. Although she took pride in her beautiful gardens, her family was her greatest love. She was a caring and loving mother who will be deeply missed.

A private Interment will take place at Lake View Cemetery in her hometown.

