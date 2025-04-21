What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Newcomb, Dean R.

April 21, 2025
FAIRPORT: Dean R. Newcomb of Fairport, formerly of Macedon and Victor, went to be with his wife, Argetha S. Newcomb; his son, Daniel R. Newcomb; and brother, Richard Newcomb, passing peacefully on April 19, 2025.

Dean is survived by his children, Dean (Donna) Newcomb and Deborah (Dan) Baker; daughter-in-law, Coreen Newcomb; grandchildren: Deena, Nicole, Sarah, Michael, Jeffrey, Daniel, Paul, Allison, Alicia, Craig and Colby; 9 great-grandchildren.

After starting out in Tool and Die, Dean made his mark as a Senior Engineer at Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida, where he was proud to develop two patents that contributed to the field. He spent 20 years in Florida before returning to New York, to be closer to his beloved family.

As a hobby, Dean spent countless hours tinkering in his shop. This is where he honed his skills as a gunsmith.

A private graveside will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville.

