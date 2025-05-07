Newell, Patricia Anne

1942-2025

Patricia Anne Newell, 82, of Plano, TX passed away on Wednesday April 23, 2025, at The Park in Plano nursing home. She was the beloved wife of Roger B. Newell for 56 years. Born in Rochester, New York, Patricia was the daughter of the late Louis P. and Mary (D’Ambrosia) Boccia.

Patricia and family formerly resided in Newark, New York prior to moving to Plano, Texas in 1976.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Courtney E. LoPreiato and her husband Matteo J. LoPreiato of Berlin, CT, and her son Adam B. Newell of Long Beach, CA, her three granddaughters Elizabeth P. LoPreiato, Sara and Hailey Newell and their mother Yanela and Patty’s sister Frances M. Buhite, and loving nephew and nieces, and many cousins.

Patty had worked at The Gap at Collin Creek Mall for nineteen years. She enjoyed running and playing tennis and golf.

Patty will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her that she had a caring heart for everyone. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A Mass of Christian of Christian Burial will be on Thursday May 8th at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 2700 West Spring Creek Pkwy Plano, TX. There were no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patty’s memory to: Sisters of St Joseph 150 French Rd Rochester, New York 14618 or at ssjrochester.org