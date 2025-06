Newfang Cragg, Janet Graves

Born in Cohocton, NY, October 2, 1932.

Married Stanley Newfang in 1953, who predeceased her in 1998. Married Allan Cragg in 2001, who predeceased her in 2001.

Taught 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at Palmyra Elementary School, Palmyra, NY from 1964-1989. Survived by children: Nancy (Bob) Sondel, Gail (Sam) Cali, Daniel (Sandy) Newfang, Jayne Marvin, 4 grandchildren , 34 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Services are at the convenience of family. Burial is at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.