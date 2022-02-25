Newland, Wilford Duane “Oakie”

SODUS: Duane passed away on February 22, 2022 at age 82. He was born in Penn Yan, NY to the late Foye and Mary Newland. Duane was also predeceased by his daughter, Debra Langley; son, Richard Jennings; sister, Jaqueline Wright Wood; brother, Lindsley Newland. Duane is survived by his wife, Lois Newland; children, Laura (Jeff) Schuldt, Evone (Gregg) Cooke, Tina (Bill) Pangborn, Evelyn (Robert) Vance, Duane Michael Newland, Kevin (Heather) Fowler, and John Tyson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Theodore (Martha) Newland; sister-in-law, Terry Newland; brothers-in-law, Dennis, Bill (Nancy), and Doug (Linda) DuBois; son-in-law, John Langley; close friends, Terry (Mary) Lasher of Florida, Gene Lasher of Lyons, NY, Milly Bullock, and Marv Vanwinkle of Florida.

Duane worked for 25 years at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY. A celebration of Duane’s life will be held in the Spring. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Duane’s tribute wall, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.