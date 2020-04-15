Newton, Lawrence A. “Larry”

GREECE: Larry passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 61. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late Joseph and Susan Newton. Larry was also predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Newton, David Newton, Danny Newton and Jim Newton; twin sister, Susan Elizabeth Newton who died at the age of 4; brother-in-law and his partner in adventures, Mackin who he is with now creating some more. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Suzanne Newton; sons, Robert (Miranda) Newton and Christopher (Stephanie) Newton; daughter, Susan (Jeremy) Newton Vondell; grandchildren, Morgan, Julie, Lily (Picklebutt), Dominic (Meatball); sisters, Kathy McCann and Mary (Jerry) Meier; brothers, John (Jeanine) Mattison and Bill (Annette) Newton; many nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, neighbors, camping buddies, and animal friends around the neighborhood. Larry was a longtime employee of Gleason’s where he worked on making parts for NASCAR. His family fondly remembers all the activities he enjoyed with them. Larry loved fishing with Susan, metal detecting with Chris, hanging out in his garage “man cave” with Rob, and camping with his siblings. One of his favorite activities, traveling with his wife, recently took him to the ocean which brought them great joy. While travelling to Gettysburg, Niagara Falls, and Vermont Larry visited beef jerky outlets bringing home a variety of interesting samples (including ostrich, kangaroo, alligator) to share with his granddaughter Lily. Now that his children are grown with families of their own, his love and laughter has been carried on to his grandchildren where his legacy of family values will continue. Additionally, he carried on a love of hunting, darts, NASCAR, UFC, and a healthy football rivalry with his family. Many of Larry’s family members have the beautiful products of his woodworking abilities including name signs that were made with love. All services are private. Memorial services will be announced later. Larry will be laid to rest in East Palmyra Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Larry’s tribute wall by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Contributions in Larry’s memory may be directed to a charity of choice.