Nguyen, Tinh Thi Xuan

ONTARIO: In Loving Memory. Age 85, of Ontario, NY. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 22, 2021. She was born on December 20, 1936 in Hue, Vietnam. She married her husband of 57 years, Minh Duc Dao, on June 16, 1963. With her family, she immigrated to the United States in 1975. Along with her husband, she is survived by her two sisters, Anna Nguyen Thi Tong and Theresa Dac Tai Nguyen; two brothers-in-law, Gioan Baotixita Phu Van Tong and Nho Nguyen; three children, Thuy Xuan Dao-Priest, Mark (Man) Duc Dao, and Trang Xuan-Dao Lance; two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Louis Priest and Peter Michael Lance, and two grandsons, Cameron Minh Priest and Timothy (TJ) Lawrence Lance II.

Mrs. Nguyen worked at Kodak in Rochester and spent many years post-retirement living in Durham, NC before returning recently to New York. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and is fondly remembered for specialties such as her legendary cha gio (Vietnamese eggrolls) and bun thit nuong (noodles with barbeque meat). She was a gifted knitter and seamstress and made many things for her children and grandsons. She loved spending time with her large family and big circle of friends, and particularly doted on her grandsons. We will miss her greatly.

There will be no prior visitation. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11 am EST at The Parish of the Holy Family, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester, NY 14606. Interment will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralserices.com.