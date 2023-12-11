Nicholas, Carolyn J. (Marsden)  

SAVANNAH/S. BUTLER: SAVANNAH/S. BUTLER: Carolyn Nicholas, 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 9, 2023 at her home with her loving and supportive family by her side.

In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. Burial will be private. Carolyn requests memorial contributions be directed to the Savannah Pig Rescue, 2415 Stare Route 89, Savannah.

She was born on December 2, 1942 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Clayton E. and Margery (VanDuyne) Marsden. In 1981 Carolyn received a associates degree from Cayuga County Community College in Humanities. She accepted a job at NYS Developmental Disability Services and retired in 2005 as an assistant director of the Marshall Road Home in Waterloo.

She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Carolyn enjoyed creating quilts and for family, and for quilt shows, where she received ribbons for her pieces. She especially enjoyed her time quilting with The Van Duyne family members, in which multiple generations got together to create quilts and other hand-sewn pieces.

Carolyn is survived by her children Ellyn (Peter) Colquhoun, Kim (Michael Dracker) Boronczyk and Duane (Debbie) Hebblethwaite; a grandson Kory Boronczyk; a sister Cindy Keebler; a special aunt, Alice Amoia; a special sister-in-law, Tracy (Bill) Sabo; an uncle and aunt Donald (Gerry) VanDuyne; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

She is predeceased by her husband James and her children’s father, Eluid Hebblethwaite