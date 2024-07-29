Nichols, Lee A.

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, July 26, 2024 at the age of 68. Please join the family at 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 6 for prayers of committal in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Lee’s service to our country. A gathering to celebrate Lee’s life will follow at Flaherty’s Restaurant in Macedon. All are welcome. Please consider memorials in Lee’s name to Palmyra-Macedon Dollars-For-Scholars, 151 Hyde Pkwy., Palmyra, NY 14522. (Indicate In Memory of Lee Nichols.)

Lee was born on August 6, 1955 in Rochester, NY the son of Arthur and Dorothy Glossner Nichols. He was a graduate of Penfield High School and had been employed by Penfield Central School District. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Lee’s service to our country. In his spare time Lee enjoyed camping and being outdoors.

Lee is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Dorothy Nichols. He is survived by his wife Dawn; sons Jamie (Carrie) Nichols, Pat (Karla) Nichols, Brian Nichols and William Nichols; sister Allison (Bill) Wildey; brothers Keith (Gail) Nichols and Mark (Kris) Nichols; brother-in-law Bill Fortuna; grandchildren Bella and Max Nichols and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolence @: www.rlyostfuneralhome.com