Nickles, Vicki M

RED CREEK: Age 54, passed away peacefully February 18, 2021 after a long courageous battle. She is survived by her son Jonny, her longtime companion Richard Townsend Jr, and her uncle Steve and his wife Sherry vanAmburg. She was predeceased by her mother Ruth Hayes in 2007. Vicki was born May 17, 1966. She enjoyed going to bingo, fishing with her son, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Unfortunately there will not be any services at this time due to the pandemic. Arrangements made by Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY. Donations in Vicki’s honor may be made to the Red Creek Fire Department or a Hospice center