Nicolella, Sophia J.

LYONS: Sophia J. Nicolella, passed away at her home on March 9, 2025, at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

“Josie” was born on January 13, 1931, in London, England, the daughter of Charles and Sophia Mulvany. In 1959, she made the journey to America, where she met her husband, Albert, in Gloversville, New York. Al and Josie were married on June 10, 1961, in Kent, England.

For over 50 years, Josie was a devoted member of Holy Family Church in Auburn, New York. She served as a secretary at the Holy Family Rectory for many years before retiring alongside her husband. Her commitment to her faith extended beyond her work; she dedicated countless hours to volunteer on committees and fundraisers for both her parish and the community. Additionally, she was a lector and Eucharistic minister.

Josie had a passion for sewing, gardening, and baking, and she was renowned for her delicious English pastries and cakes, which she generously shared at fundraisers, community events, and family gatherings. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family, especially over tea with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: Jerome C. Nicolella (Pam), Imelda Dobbins (Sean), and Mary Knapp (Tim); her brother, Charles Mulvany of Dover, England; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Josie was predeceased by her husband, Albert V. Nicolella, and her five sisters: Mary, Kathleen, Theresa, Margaret, and Monica. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Josie’s devoted caregivers, affectionately known as "the girls": Heidi, Laura, Linda, Karen, and Verna, for their unwavering support and care.

Josie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kindness and Old World dignity will live on in the hearts of her family. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 15 at St. Michael’s of Lyons, with lunch to follow.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. VIsit www.legacy.com