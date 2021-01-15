Nicoletta, Donetta C.

CLYDE: Donetta Concetta Nicoletta, 99, died on January 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. A private family service was held at St. John’ s Cemetery in Clyde, New York. Donetta was born on February 20 1921 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late Louis and Mabel Cornell Petrosino. She married Jame Nicoletta on April 19, 1947. She was employed for many years at Scriber’s Pharmacy and later at Messinger’s 5 & 10 in Clyde. Donetta was very interested in family geneolgy. An excellent Seamstress she enjoyed ming a variety of crafts which she would often gift to friends and family. Mrs. Nicoletta is survived by a sister-in-law Gloria Petrosino; nieces and nephews Aaron (Darcy) Petrosino, Rodney (Susan) Petrosino, Nancy (Jeffrey Kelley) Petrosino, Barry (Lynn) Petrosino, Brian (Sharon) Petrosino, Bonnie Viniski, Judy Petrosino, Linda (Rory) Dunlap, and Laura Petrosino; many great and several great-great nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home