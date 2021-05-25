Nicoletta, Michele “Mike”

CLYDE: Michele “Mike” Nicoletta (76) of Clyde, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his parents Carmino & Maria Nicoletta (Castillano), and his siblings Vito, Antonietta, Pietro, Rosario, Angelo, Rocco and Francesco. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Antonietta and his family; son Michael (Lina), daughters Nancy (Glen) Vandebogart and Josephine (Noll) Kretschmann. His seven grandchildren; Maximilian, Leo, Siena, Lidia, Lucy, Vincent and Jack. His brother Arcangelo and sisters Anna and Maria. All of whom he loved dearly.

Born in Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi, Italy, in 1944, he immigrated to the United States in 1969 with his wife, Antonietta. Mike embodied the true American dream success story. With a strong work ethic and his wife by his side, Mike and Antonietta opened Nicoletta’s Upholstery starting from a small garage in Clyde, NY in 1977 leading to a thriving business on Sodus Street.

As a small business owner, he was committed to efforts for the betterment of his family and community. Mike was a proud member of the Clyde Chamber of Commerce, Clyde Lions Club for 20 years, Clyde Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, Clyde Village Trustee (4 consecutive terms), member of the Holy Name Society and parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church. In addition to his community involvement Mike stayed active in his garden and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the company of his friends during their morning “coffee club”, spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them how to swing a golf club and maintain a garden. He also enjoyed volunteering at high school football games.

Calling hours are on Thursday, May 27th at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY from 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Friday, May 28th at St. John the Evangelist Church in Clyde, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Michele Nicoletta to support St John’s Church in Clyde, NY.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com