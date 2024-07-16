Nicoletta, Rose M. 

CLYDE: Rose M. Nicoletta, 92, passed away on , Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center.

Friends may call from 3-6 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, July 22, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorials in her name, may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center 2652 Rideway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626.

Rose was born in Lyons, NY on April 25, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Jennie Lazzara Murtari. She was a graduate of Clyde High School. She married Anthony “Buckie” Nicoletta and raised a family of seven with him. Over the years she worked in the offices of GE, Parker Hannifin and Thomas Electronics. She loved being active in th 60+ Club. She was a communicant of St. John’s Catholic Church. She loved to crochet and over the years always crocheted blankets for any new member to the family.

Rose is survived by four daugthers Denise (Eric) Johnson, Paula (Walter) Coolbaugh

Elaine (Alan) Graham, Debra Nicoletta; two sons Ronald and Stephen Nicoletta; fifteen grandchildren; twentysix great grand children; one great great grandson; two sisters Jennie Blondell and Mary Lidestri. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony “Buckie”; a daugther Lisa Perkins; three brothers Frank, Dominic and Anthony Murtari; a sister Kate Gardner.

