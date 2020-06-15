Nicolette, John R.

NORTH ROSE/SAVANNAH: John R. Nicolette, age 75, of Savannah died June 11,2020 at DeMay Living Center. A graveside service will be on Saturday July 11 at 10:30 AM, at Newark Cemetery, N. Main St., Newark. John was born in Lyons Dec. 11, 1944, son of Peter & Rose Montemorano Nicoletta. He was a professional skater in his early years, and he also managed hotels. His favorite dogs were Buddie & Bucky. Survived by his best friend Wanda Clement of Savannah, Several nieces and nephews & great nieces & nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Vito, Pat, Anthony, & Donald Nicoletta, Sisters Marie Lee, Rita Nicoletta, & Veronica Clingerman. Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde visit www. pusaterifunerals.com