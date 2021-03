PALMYRA/MARION: Joined his wife Marilyn on 3/7/2021, on their 69th wedding anniversary, at the age of 89. James was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Hulbert), daughter, Deborah (East). Parents, Arthur Nielsen and Lillian (Burmeister); sisters, Shirley Townley and Doris Donadoni. Survived by his children, Lawerence (Karen), Kirk, Amy (Nielsen) Powers, Ronald (Susan). Grandchildren, Danielle Bailey, Xavier and Lillian Nielsen; great-grandson, Cory Jackson. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in his memory to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com