PALMYRA/MARION: Entered into rest on January 11, 2021 at the age of 88. Predeceased by parents, Raymond and Elizabeth (Steffenhagen) Hulbert; daughter, Deborah; sister, Shirley;. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years James; children, Lawrence (Karen) of TX., Kirk, Amy, Ronald (Susan); grandchildren, Danielle, Xavier and Lillian; great-grandson, Cory; sister, Gail. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com