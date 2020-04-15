Nielsen, Maureen Peck

ROCHESTER: Age 59, entered into rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will take place at the North Main Cemetery, Newark, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at St. Jude.org. Maureen was born April 3, 1961 in Newark, NY, the daughter of William and Barbara (Alvaro) Peck. She graduated from Newark High School in 1979 and St. John Fisher College in 1983. Earlier in her career she worked as a Senior Technical writer for Xerox and EDS. In recent years she worked as an Employment Specialist for the Regional Center for Independent Living (RSIL). She also worked with a networking group (The August Group) that assisted people in finding employment.Maureen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Thomas Nielsen of Rochester, her parents, William and Barbara Peck of SC; 1 sister, Christine (Victor) Rueda of Houston, TX; 3 aunts, Mary Lou (Kimon) Papadopoulos of Rochester, Susan (Charles) Williams of Rochester and Karen (Edward) Theimann of Rose, NY; 1 uncle, Gregory (Lori) Peck of Rose, NY; 1 great-uncle, Frank Scalise of Newark, NY; 2 nephews, Matthew Yost of Chicago, IL and Nathan Yost and his fiancée, Sandra Ulloa of Dallas, TX. As a descendent of the Truini, Alvaro and Peck families, Maureen was loved and treasured by numerous cousins and extended family members. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com