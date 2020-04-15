Obituaries
Nielsen, Maureen Peck
ROCHESTER: Age 59, entered into rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will take place at the North Main Cemetery, Newark, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at St. Jude.org. Maureen was born April 3, 1961 in Newark, NY, the daughter of William and Barbara (Alvaro) Peck. She graduated from Newark High School in 1979 and St. John Fisher College in 1983. Earlier in her career she worked as a Senior Technical writer for Xerox and EDS. In recent years she worked as an Employment Specialist for the Regional Center for Independent Living (RSIL). She also worked with a networking group (The August Group) that assisted people in finding employment.Maureen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Thomas Nielsen of Rochester, her parents, William and Barbara Peck of SC; 1 sister, Christine (Victor) Rueda of Houston, TX; 3 aunts, Mary Lou (Kimon) Papadopoulos of Rochester, Susan (Charles) Williams of Rochester and Karen (Edward) Theimann of Rose, NY; 1 uncle, Gregory (Lori) Peck of Rose, NY; 1 great-uncle, Frank Scalise of Newark, NY; 2 nephews, Matthew Yost of Chicago, IL and Nathan Yost and his fiancée, Sandra Ulloa of Dallas, TX. As a descendent of the Truini, Alvaro and Peck families, Maureen was loved and treasured by numerous cousins and extended family members. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
Latest News
48 Cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County as of Wed.. (April 15, 2020)
DAILY UPDATE from W.C. Public Health Current COVID-19 statistics. Good morning everyone, Below is the update to our current COVID-19...
A path forward: NBA, NHL & MLB tinker with restart options
While the world wrestles with the coronavirus pandemic, the three biggest U.S.-based sports leagues currently affected by the crisis are...
Even as toll grows, NY hospitals hope fever is breaking
By JIM MUSTIAN, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) New hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve...
Recent Obituaries
Lindner, Ione Marie
CLYDE/LYONS: Ione Marie Lindner, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a long...
Arnold, Douglas N.
MACEDON: Douglas passed away on April 13, 2020 at age 73. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late...
Newton, Lawrence A. “Larry”
GREECE: Larry passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 61. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late...