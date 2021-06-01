Nikolevski, Jimmy

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 27, 2021 at age 49.

Predeceased by his parents: Peter and Blaga Nikolevski. Survived by his loving son: Christopher; brothers: George (Brigitte) and Pande (Abigail); nephew: Taylor and niece: Sydney; special friends: Tom Putnam, Mark Toor, and Dave Wickman; many extended family members and countless friends.

Jimmy was a loyal friend and always lending a hand to help everyone. He had the unique ability to connect people together. He was a wonderful soul with the most amazing way of making everyone realize that the big hurdles we had in our paths seem so small while humbly encouraging everyone to continue on. “It’s a Jimmy thing…”

We will be swapping Jimmy stories for the rest our lives…everyone has a Jimmy story.

Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) June 6, 2021 from 1pm -4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be announced at a later date.

