Obituaries
Nita, Joshua P.
NEWARK: Joshua P. Nita loving husband, son and brother, passed away at the age of 43 after a long illness, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donation’s in his name may be made to The National Audubon Society. 225 Varick St., New York, New York 10014. Joshua was born on October 10, 1976, the son of Ronald and Robin Carson Nita in Newburgh, NY. He worked for Berry Plastics until a few years ago. He enjoyed reading, history, politics, Star Wars and was an avid music lover. Parliament-Funkadelic and Luis Armstrong in particular. He was a Detroit Red Wings fan and enjoyed watching and playing lacrosse. Along with challenging everyone with random facts. He never passed up a good debate. He always yearned to learn more. He thought deeply and loved completely. He was passionate about nature and bird watching and was a member of The National Audubon Society. He once said “A society flourishes when old men plant trees who’s shade they will never sit under”. He leaves behind his wife and soulmate, Karrie, who never left his side and loved him unconditionally, his parents Ronald and Robin Nita of Newark; a sister Kristin Nita and two nephews Hayden and Tucker; his “brother” Conan Guard. “Death is a normal part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not. “ “Now, be brave and don’t look back. Don’t look back. “ www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Understanding the New CARES Act – Will I Get a Stimulus check?
PLEASE NOTE: I’ve gotten several questions from people who’d like their payment sent via direct deposit but don’t think the...
A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease
By Tim Dahlberg AP Sports Writer The world in 1919 was hardly a place for fun and games. A war...
Questions remain on effectiveness of universal masking
Rochester, N.Y. (13WHAM) – As local and federal leaders mull the idea of “universal masking” to slow the spread of COVID-19,...
Recent Obituaries
Lund, Helen
WILLIAMSON/MACEDON: Helen passed peacefully on April 4, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born January 5, 1923 to...
Nita, Joshua P.
NEWARK: Joshua P. Nita loving husband, son and brother, passed away at the age of 43 after a long illness,...
Reynolds, Bonnita M. “Bonnie”
MACEDON/BATAVIA, NY: Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 77. She was predeceased by her parents...