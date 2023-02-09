Nita, Ronald A. 

NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer.

In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local animal rescue or Scats of Newburgh NY

Ron was born January 30, 1954 in Newark NY. He is predeceased by his Father and Mother (Edmund and Helen Nita) and his son Joshua P. Nita. Ron graduated in 1972 from Newark High School. He retired from Wegmans after 40 years of service in Produce then later the Fish Department Ron started each day reading his devotions and his time in prayer. He enjoyed worship at his church (Grace Ridge; Williamson, NY) and the fellowship and prayers he received. He belonged to bible study groups and found new lifelong friends. Ron loved going to Christian concerts especially Mercy Me and also Oldies concerts that brought back so many memories. He loved to rescue any lost cat or kitten who made their way to our door. He would never send them away. He would say if they came to us then they were meant to be here. Then we would add that new member to the family.

Spring was his favorite time of year and loved to landscape and plant flowers in the yard.

Ron was a gentle and compassionate man with such a big heart. He loved his family deeply and unconditionally. Our world will not be the same without his smile and laughter.

Ron is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Robin(Carson)Nita and his devoted daughter Kristin Nita. His sister Diana (Nita) DeLong and Don Delong. His sister in law Alice Carson and daughter in law Karrie (Cotropia) Nita and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a son Joshua.

www.,murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com