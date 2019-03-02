Obituaries
Noble, Leonard E.
WILLIAMSON: Age 85, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 28th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Shirley; children, Richard Noble of Rochester, Donna (Peter) Falise of Fairport, Ron (Fe) Noble of Sodus; grandchildren, Jenna (Derek) Nickerson, Michael Noble, Megan (Trevor) Kenney, Dan Noble; great-grandchildren, Christian and Riley Kenney; brother-in-law, Jim (Neva) French of Webster; sister-in-law, Jeane Belair of Lyons; nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Leonard was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Noble, in 2016. Leonard worked at NYSEG for 35 years. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm, Friday, March 8th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where Funeral Services will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment in East Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Heart Association, 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the...
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, February 28 Class B1 No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT) N (18-3): Jayden...
Recent Obituaries
Noble, Leonard E.
WILLIAMSON: Age 85, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 28th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Shirley; children,...
Bergen, Richard F.
ONTARIO: Richard passed away on January 31, 2019 at age 83. He was born in Webster, NY to Louis and Helen Bergen. Richard...
Wilck, Catherine Buisch Ehman
LYONS: Age 92, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Catherine was born April 29, 1926...