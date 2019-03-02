Noble, Leonard E.

WILLIAMSON: Age 85, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 28th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Shirley; children, Richard Noble of Rochester, Donna (Peter) Falise of Fairport, Ron (Fe) Noble of Sodus; grandchildren, Jenna (Derek) Nickerson, Michael Noble, Megan (Trevor) Kenney, Dan Noble; great-grandchildren, Christian and Riley Kenney; brother-in-law, Jim (Neva) French of Webster; sister-in-law, Jeane Belair of Lyons; nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Leonard was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Noble, in 2016. Leonard worked at NYSEG for 35 years. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm, Friday, March 8th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where Funeral Services will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment in East Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Heart Association, 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com