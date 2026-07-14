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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Noble, Nancy J

July 14, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Marion - Nancy J Noble, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

In honor of Nancy’s wishes, all services will remain private.

Nancy was born the daughter of the late Leo and Nellie (DeMinck) Bouchard on Saturday, December 27, 1941, in Williamson, NY. Nancy grew up in Williamson and was a proud graduate of Williamson High School. After graduating high school, she spent her career working as an office administrator. 

Outside of work, Nancy found joy in cooking for family and friends, tending to her garden, and challenging herself with puzzles. She appreciated life’s simple pleasures and especially enjoyed the comfort of home and time spent with those she loved. 

Nancy will be remembered by her son, Mark Noble; grandson, Ryan (Lea) Noble; great-grandson, Jaxson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family;  and dear friend, Sheila Lyke.

Nancy was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara VanDerMeere, Ronald (Lillian) Bouchard and Alan Fisher; and her step-father, Roy Fisher, with whom she shared a very special relationship.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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