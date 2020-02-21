Nodecker, Arlene F. 

FARMINGTON: On February 12, 2020, Arlene passed away at age 89. She was predeceased by, Lester Nodecker and her brother, Louis Young. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Amy (Gary); grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) and Rachel (Damian); great grandsons, Reese, Grant, Colin and Remy; brother, Kenneth Young; sisters, Ruth Weigert, Lucille Wing and Diane Hermanet. Interment will be held in the Spring. Contributions in Arlene’s memory may be directed to Farmington Volunteer Fire Association Station #1, 135 Hook Rd., Farmington, NY 14425.