Nodecker, Arlene F. 

FARMINGTON: On February 12, 2020, Arlene passed away at age 89. She was predeceased by, Lester Nodecker and her brother, Louis Young. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Amy (Gary); grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) and Rachel (Damian); great grandsons, Reese, Grant, Colin and Remy; sisters, Ruth Weigert, Lucille Wing and Diane Hermanet. All are welcomed to celebrate Arlene’s life from 2-4 PM on Sunday (February 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held at 4 PM. Interment will be held in the Spring. Contributions in Arlene’s memory may be directed to Farmington Volunteer Fire Association Station #1, 135 Hook Rd., Farmington, NY 14425.