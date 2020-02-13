Obituaries
Nodecker, Arlene F.
FARMINGTON: On February 12, 2020, Arlene passed away at age 89. She was predeceased by, Lester Nodecker and her brother, Louis Young. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Amy (Gary); grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) and Rachel (Damian); great grandsons, Reese, Grant, Colin and Remy; sisters, Ruth Weigert, Lucille Wing and Diane Hermanet. All are welcomed to celebrate Arlene’s life from 2-4 PM on Sunday (February 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held at 4 PM. Interment will be held in the Spring. Contributions in Arlene’s memory may be directed to Farmington Volunteer Fire Association Station #1, 135 Hook Rd., Farmington, NY 14425.
Recent Obituaries
Jeerings, Carl F.
NORTH OGDEN, UTAH: Passed away January 14th, 2020 following complications from surgery. Carl was a devoted husband, loving father and...
Blake, Dennis “Denny” C.
WOLCOTT: Age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. He was predeceased by...
Davis, Charles Randall “Randy”
May 31, 1956- February 5, 2020 CLIFTON SPRINGS: Passed away with his children by his side. Randy loved spending time with...