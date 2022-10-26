Nolan, Agnes M. 

PALMYRA: Agnes passed away on October 24, 2022 at age 96. She was predeceased by her husband, James E. Nolan; children, James E. Nolan, Jr. and Kathleen A. Nolan; grandson, Robert D. Nolan; several siblings.

Agnes is survived by her children, Robert (Dorothy) Nolan and Patrick Nolan; grandchildren, Michael (Cynthia), Brian (Heather), and Nicole (Geoff) Nolan, Michele (Spencer) Hegedorn, and Sean (Jessica) Nolan; great grandchildren, Matthew, Robert, Jackson, Phoebe, Anna, Quinn, Riley, and Claire.

A Memorial Mass for Agnes will be offered on Saturday (November 5), 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502. Agnes will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

