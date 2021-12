NEWARK: Entered into rest on December 18, 2021 at the age of 63. Predeceased by son, Edward Norrison; father, James Tomlin; step dad, Earl Scharles; Survived by mother, Rosemary Scharles; boyfriend, Fred Ross; sisters, Rebecca (Charles) Prince, Robin Agne; nieces, Nicole (Jeff) Kessler, Julia (Jay) Wandtke; great-nieces and nephews, K9 companion, Prince; and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service 3PM Sunday, January 2, 2022at New Life Assembly of God, 7608 Route 31, Lyons, NY 14489. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Camp ONSEYAWA, c/o Treas. Mark Wyse, 1974 Kenyon Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences may be made at www.stevensfhmarion.com