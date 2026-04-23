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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Norsen, Carl B.

April 23, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

12/17/1932 – 4/21/2026

Palmyra - Carl B. Norsen, 93, passed away peacefully at DeMay Living Center on April 21, 2026. Carl was born on December 17, 1932, to Rose and Francis Norsen. He was married to Lois Rainbow on July 14, 1951.

He left school after 8th grade and started working to help the family. He did maintenance on the railroad tracks but was not employed by them. He did landscaping on his own and with Allen Granger, was a meat cutter for his father-in-law’s slaughterhouse (Rainbow’s Meat Market), worked at American Can, Trescot Machine, Les Strong Construction, Kordite, Garlocks, and Xerox (where he retired). Many locals will know him from his wandering around Palmyra and sharing his Peppermint Patty’s (or other sweets) and hugs. He will always be deeply loved and forever missed.

Carl is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lois (Rainbow) Norsen; his children – David C. (Virginia) Norsen, Nancy (Donald) Krutenat, Michelle (Donald) Hogan, and Carl A. (Lisa) Norsen; his cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. We wish to thank the many sweet earth angels at DeMay Living Center for caring for him so well.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Carl to DeMay Living Center, 100 Sunset Drive, Newark, NY 14513. Checks may be made out to DeMay Living Center and in the memo line, please write, “in memory of Carl B. Norsen”. Donations may also be made to the Wayne County Animal Shelter.

To leave a memory or online condolence, please visit Carl’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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