Nortier, James William

9/23/1947 – 6/7/2023

SODUS: After a long, courageous fight with lung cancer, Jim is now free of pain and resting peacefully. He lived his life with passion, love, a positive attitude and sense of humor until the very end.

Predeceased by his parents: William “Roy” and Doris Nortier and father in law, Maurice Foster.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years: Judith (Foster) Nortier; children: Stephanie (Jeff) Johnson and Stacy (Brian) LaBerge; grandson: Bryson LaBerge; mother-in-law: Doris Foster; siblings: Shirley Beckwith and Thomas Nortier.

Jim proudly served our country in the United States Army 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. He was an Operating Engineer in Local 832 for 37 years, retired in 2007.

Jim’s life-long passion and pride was creating a beautiful home for family and friends. He loved puttering around the house and going to car shows with his antique 1934 Ford 2 Door Coupe. Jim was fortunate to have traveled to many places. His favorite trips were the 3 week trip of the southern portion of Route 66 and the last 2 family holiday vacations.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of his supporters during his fight with cancer: Canandaigua VA; especially his nurse Barbara VanDeMortel; Wilmot Cancer Center: especially Dr. Mulford, Caitlin Curtin, NP and Dr. Denzel Harris; Lifetime Care Hospice; Lori Smith, his nurse; Highland Hospital in particular, nurses Shannon Kozak and Misty Dunhan; Presbyterian Church for all the prayers and meals and of course Reverend Gail Heimberger; The Women’s Lions Club of Sodus – for all the prayers and meals as well as the support from all our countless close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson American Legion Post 394 or Canandaigua VAMC (please refer to funeral home website for donation specifics).

The family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Jim’s life with military honors on (Saturday) June 17, 2023 at 11am at The Heights Restaurant, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point, NY with a reception to follow.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com