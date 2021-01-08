NORTON, BRETT J.

ONTARIO: Died suddenly on January 5, 2021 at age 54. He was predeceased by his father, Harry Norton; father-in-law, Gerald Cooper and wife Della. Brett is survived by his wife, Michelle Norton; daughter, Alicia (Jason Martin) Norton; son, Bryce (Adrianna Kopetchny) Norton; his mother, Irma Norton; sister, Robin (Robert) Williamson; brother, Todd (Kim) Norton; in-laws, Ray and Sharon Sedore; sister-in-law, Wendy (Mike) Marrocco along with many nieces and nephews. Brett owned and operated North Star Auto Electric in Macedon, which he started in 1985 with his father, Harry. He will be sadly missed by his extended family at North Star, Michel Stuber, Chuck Kerr, Mary Ellen Cicero, Adam Harkin, along with many customers. He and his family were members at the Sodus Microd Club from 2003-2009 where his children became avid racers. They continued to this day with the legend series and acquired many new friends. Brett was a huge follower and fan of The Grateful Dead and went to many shows. A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be determined. Contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.