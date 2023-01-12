Norton, Kathleen “Kathy” (née Casey), previously Kathleen Schrader 

CLIFTON SPRINGS/RED CREEK: Passed away at Clifton Springs Hospital Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2023. She was placed on comfort-care Tuesday & her journey was eased by expressions of love and gratitude from many friends & family throughout the week. Her life ended in comfort & peace. She was 76 years old.

Kathy was born January 29th,1946 in Rochester, NY to Raymond & Mima [Fineout] Casey. She grew up in Fair Haven & Red Creek, NY and graduated from Red Creek Central High school in 1963. She lived briefly in Florida & has been a resident of Clifton Springs for four decades. She occasionally did secretarial work but her main occupation was as a Mother. The most important thing in her world was her children, including the ones with fur & the heaps of other kids of any age that she took under her wing. She also spent time as a teacher’s assistant & ran the Youth Group at Clifton Springs Methodist Church for many years.

Kathy is pre-deceased by her brother “Buster”, sister Caryl, son Larry & daughter Kim. She is survived by her husband Alan, daughter Alana (Tom), sister Sue (Conrad) her nieces and nephew’s & their children, her dogs Scrappy & Widget and a plethora of people who weren’t relatives but whom she chose to treat as her family! She was and always will be everybody’s mom.

Services will be held at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY on January 28th, 2023 in recognition of her 77th birthday. Calling hours are 9 am to 11 am followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service. A reception gathering will be held after the services, venue arrangements for that are still being decided.