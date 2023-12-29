Noto, Fedele A. 

WILLIAMSON: 85, passed away peacefully in his home on December 21, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 27, 1938 to Angelina (Musso) and Anthony Noto and grew up in Scranton, PA.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Johnson) Noto; children, Susan (Matt) DeVries, Jim (Renee) Noto and John (Rhonda) Noto; grandchildren Adam Noto, Jenna and Ben DeVries, Makenna (Ian) Noto and great grandchild Giovonni Noto. He is also survived by his sister Marge (Don) Hiemenz and sister in law, Vinetta (Paul) Johnson.

Predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph (Sande) Noto.

After serving for two years in the Army, Fedele began his career at Xerox Corporation. After 32 years in Corporate America, he began his second career as a Fruit Farmer in Williamson, NY. He loved working with his hands and serving his customers at the Webster and Irondequoit farmers markets.

A celebration of Fedele’s life will take place at the Living Word Assembly of God in Ontario, NY on (Saturday), January 27, 2024 at 10am.

Donations can be made in Fedele’s honor to the Williamson American Legion Post 394.

