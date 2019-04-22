Obituaries
Nudd, Lowell John
KERNERSVILLE, NC: Age 81, formally a New York State native, passed away after a brief battle with cancer at his home Thursday April 18th, 2019. Lowell was a veteran of the US Army, A meat Cutter by trade and a avid hunting enthusiasts. Survivors include his wife Lee and children Mylinda Morris, Michael Nudd, Melody (Joe) Ponzi, Matthew Nudd, Bradley (Susan) Mills, Sherri (Robert) Lovel, Jennifer Mills-Owen, and Siblings, Leighton Nudd and Lois Wertman. 14 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. A memorial honoring Lowell’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In Lowell’s memory, contributions may be made to Hospice Of The Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
